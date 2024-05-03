Jonas Brothers postpone Mexico shows after Nick gets the flu

After rescheduling their whole European tour due to "unforeseen scheduling conflicts," the Jonas Brothers have now been forced to postpone four of their Mexico shows.



The reason for the cancellation? Nick Jonas has the flu. He revealed the news in an Instagram video Friday, May 3.



"Hi guys. I have come down with the nasty strain of influenza-A that's been going around, and I'm not able to sing at the moment," he captioned the video. "We always want to be able to give you guys the best show and I'm just not able to do that for these shows in Mexico at this time."



He added that their two Mexico City shows have been rescheduled from May 3 and 4 to August 21 and 22, while the two Monterrey shows have been rescheduled from May 6 and 7 to August 24 and 25.

“We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience this causes some of you,” he concluded the message. “Love you all. You’re the best fans in the world. Will bring 120% in August!”

