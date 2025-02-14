Jonas Brothers announce JONASCON, scheduled for March in New Jersey

Forget ComicCon: Nick, Joe and Kevin are cordially inviting you to JONASCON.

The Jonas Brothers are going back to their home state of New Jersey for the one-day event, scheduled for March 23 at American Dream, a huge retail and entertainment center in East Rutherford near MetLife Stadium. The event, in celebration of their 20th anniversary, will feature live performances, Q&A panels, pop-up surprises, immersive experiences, special guest appearances and DJ sets.

You can register for free via JonasBrothers.com, and if you do, you'll get first crack at other Jonas Brothers-themed events happening between March 22 and March 23 at American Dream and in New York City. Those events will be ticketed, and if you register, you'll get the details in the coming days.

On Wednesday, the group announced in a letter to fans that they have all kinds of special things planned for their 20th anniversary year, including a new album, a live album and a soundtrack.

