Jonas Brothers say they're doing a 20th anniversary tour in 2025

On December 9 in Brooklyn, New York, Jonas Brothers wrapped up the 2023 portion of their trek The Tour, but they're apparently already planning another tour for 2025.

At their Brooklyn show, JoBros welcomed two special guests: OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, who executive produced their comeback album, Happiness Begins, and singer/actor Jack Black. Ryan performed "Sucker," which he co-wrote, with the band, while Black performed his viral hit "Peaches," from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Then, on Instagram, the group posted a throwback photo of themselves and followed it with a slide that says, "Thank you for a great 2023. See you for the 20th anniversary tour in 2025."

Before they can do that, though, JoBros have to get through all their 2024 tour dates. Starting in February, they'll be performing in Australia, Europe and the U.K., before finally wrapping things up in June.

