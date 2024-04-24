Jon Bon Jovi reflects on life as a rock and roll star: "It was pretty good"

Jon Bon Jovi is going down memory lane as he looks back at his life as a rock and roll legend fronting one of the most successful bands of all time, Bon Jovi, with a career that spanned four decades, in a new Hulu docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.
Ahead of its debut, Jon sat down with Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan for an ABC special, Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There, to discuss his life and legacy.
GMA aired a sneak peek of the interview on Wednesday, April 23, in which the singer opened up about his career's effect on his relationship.
For a full interview, tune in to Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There, which airs Sunday, April 28, at 10 pm E.T. on ABC.
