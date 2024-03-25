Jon Bon Jovi sings along with remix at electronic dance music festival

Rick Kern/WireImage

By Andrea Dresdale

An electronic dance music festival may seem like the least likely place you'd be able to catch a performance by Jon Bon Jovi, but Billboard reports that he unexpectedly popped up onstage in Miami on March 24 during the Ultra Music Festival 2024.

He wasn't crashing the stage, either: He was joining as legendary DJ Armin van Buuren debuted a remix of the Bon Jovi classic "Keep the Faith." According to Billboard, van Buuren introduced the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer by saying, "I remember being a little kid and buying this guy's album."

Jon then came onstage in jeans, sneakers and a white T-shirt and sang along with the track. You can watch the moment on Instagram.

Billboard quotes van Burren as saying in a statement, "It's an incredible honor to remix this track and to share the stage with Jon Bon Jovi, as I've been a massive fan for years."

"Keep the Faith" was a top 20 hit for Bon Jovi in 1992. The band's new album, Forever, is due June 9.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!