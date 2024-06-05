Jon Bon Jovi not opposed to a Bon Jovi avatar show

Jon Bon Jovi has said he’s not sure when, or if, Bon Jovi will ever tour again, as he’s waiting to fully recover from vocal surgery, but it sounds like he isn’t opposed to fans experiencing Bon Jovi's music in a whole different way.

In a new interview with NME, Jon was asked how he felt about the band doing an ABBA-esque avatar show, and he seems open to the idea.

“I’m not opposed to it because to me, it’s a jukebox,” Jon said. “It’s no different than people listening to your music on the radio.”

In the meantime, Jon says he’s “striving every day to get better" so the band can tour again, but if he never gets back to 100% and it doesn't happen, he’ll learn to live with it.

“One thing I do know is that when I lay my head on the pillow after the decision has been made, one way or the other, there will be 100 percent confidence in the decision,” he says. “Being in a rock band is never going to feel safe. It’s not a life sentence, it’s a moment in time.”

Bon Jovi's new album, FOREVER, drops Friday.

