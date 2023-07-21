Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Clinic Closed Today After Hazmet Situation Resolved

An evacuation at Johns Hopkin’s All Children’s Outpatient Clinic building Thursday was due to lithium ion batteries, two of which were leaking highly flammable hydrogen gas. Thirty batteries that weighed 100 pounds each were safely removed by the Hazmet team from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue after 80 people were evacuated. Three hospital employees did have respiratory problems and were hospitalized. The Clinic on Bruce B Downs will be closed today.

Dove Daily Update Florida's second tax-free shopping holiday for back-school supplies begins this Monday. Graphic courtesy Florida Dept of Revenue

Every teacher in every classroom in Tampa Bay needs supplies, and the majority of the time the cost comes right out of the teacher’s pockets. There’s a second tax-free shopping holiday that starts this Monday, July 24th, running through Sunday, August 6th. School supplies that run $50 or less, shoes and clothing $100 or less or more are on the list, along with much more that you can check here.

At this weeks meeting of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, new rules were approved for those fishing on the Sunshine Skyway Pier. Those rules include a seasonal ban of sabiki rigs or fishing rigs. These have more than one hook, and will be in effect from mid-November to mid-March. It will also set a limit of no more than two sets of fishing gear, and work to increase education to those fishing about the dangers those are to the birds. The new rules go into effect October 1st.

Powerball: Anticipation ran high as Wednesday's Powerball jackpot topped $1 billion. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Just one winning Powerball ticket for the $1 billion dollar jackpot was sold Wednesday, but there are four Floridians that also had winning tickets. They matched all five numbers for a $1 million prize and a fifth person also matched all five numbers plus the Power Play, which doubled their prize to $2 million.

A data breach at Tampa General Hospital in May exposed the names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance information and other patient and treatment information. TGH is sending notifications to anyone affected and offering credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. For more on the breach please check here.

Phoebe Out of more than 65,000 entries, Phoebe is the winning name for Tampa International Airport’s famous flamingo sculpture. (Tampa International Airport)

Tampa International Airport’s giant pink flamingo named Phoebe has made the short list for the 2023 CODA awards Top 100 list. This list if for projects that integrate commissioned art into public spaces. As of today, the massive sculpture in the main terminal is #13, but with your vote can do much better for the People’s Choice Awards. Voting is open until July 31st when you click here.

Dove Daily Update

