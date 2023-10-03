John Mayer still likes his Katy Perry duet: "I'm glad we did that"

When two musicians who are dating record a duet, what happens when they break up? While some artists might prefer to pretend it never happened, John Mayer still has fond memories of his.

John's 2013 album, Paradise Valley, included the song "Who You Love," a duet with his then-girlfriend Katy Perry; they dated on and off for three years before they split for good in 2015. But when asked about the song on Monday's edition of Watch What Happens Live, John had nothing but good things to say about it.

In response to a fan question, John said his least favorite album is Paradise Valley, simply because he didn't spend a lot of time on it. Host Andy Cohen — one of John's BFFs — then mentioned that he liked "Who You Love" from the album.

"Isn't that great?" John replied. "I'm glad we did that." He said their duet turned out to be a "prototype" for the "FM Lite radio"-type songs he eventually went on to record for his 2021 album, Sob Rock.

"I listen to that every once in a while and I go, 'I like that song,'" he added. "I like the way that she sounds on that song. I feel like she really got that way of singing down and, like, met the challenge of that song. It was so much fun."

John intimated that his 2017 song "Still Feel Like Your Man" is about Katy, telling The New York Times in March 2017, "Who else would I be thinking about?" He added, "It's a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it's like, give me this, people."

