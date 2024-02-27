Joey Fatone and AJ McLean's A Legendary Night tour expands through the summer

When *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean announced they were going on tour together, they had only mapped out nine dates through March. But now things have gotten a whole lot bigger.

The duo's A Legendary Night tour has just added 20 new dates, starting May 23 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and running through a July 20 show in Oxon Hill, Maryland. A presale for the new dates starts February 28 at 10 a.m. local time, using the password AJANDJOEY. The rest of the tickets go on sale March 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

The March shows, for which tickets are on sale now, start March 15 in Temecula, California, and wrap up March 30 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Joey says in a statement, "I’ve known AJ as long as I’ve known my own band members. We’ve worked together in the past on one-off projects here and there but never had the opportunity to create something together. This tour gives us the chance to combine the best of both musical worlds."

He adds, "I thought we would just do a few shows to have some fun but the response so far has been humbling to say the least."

In addition to performing Backstreet hits, *NSYNC hits and covers with a live band, the duo plans to incorporate comedy and behind-the-scenes stories into the show.

