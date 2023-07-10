Joe Walsh on the Eagles' Long Goodbye Tour: “we recognize that we can’t do this forever"

Courtesy Live Nation

By Jill Lances

The Eagles recently announced their final tour, dubbed The Long Goodbye, and judging by recent comments from guitarist Joe Walsh, they really do expect it will be a long time before they hang it up for good.

"We're in our seventies, and we recognize that we can't do this forever," the 75-year-old Walsh tells Variety about their decision to launch a farewell tour, although he doesn't sound quite ready to give up life on the road.

"I think people like B.B. King set an example, which is, there's no reason to stop unless you can't do it," he continued. "And so we're just announcing that we're gonna just focus on playing quality shows and slow it down a little bit. And we're gonna play till we can't, or play till nobody comes, whichever comes first."

He adds, “But they’re still coming, so why stop? That’s the only thing we know how to do.”

The Long Goodbye tour, with special guest Steely Dan, kicks off September 7 at New York's Madison Square Garden. A presale starts July 12; the general onsale begins Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. local time. The first set of dates can be found at eagles.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

