Joe Jonas makes fan's life on TikTok, releases new single

Fans who post about their favorite artists online can only dream that one day their fave will see their posts and recognize their devotion. Well, that's what happened to one lucky Joe Jonas stan.

The fan wrote on TikTok, "My most delulu moment is that I'm in love with Joe Jonas, but I don't follow him in any social media because I'm waiting for the day I meet him. He falls in love with me and I can pretend I barely knew who he was, so we can follow each other once we're already dating, because i'm just an ordinary girl."

As captured by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs, Joe responded, "Does the plan still work if he sees this?"

Fans were delighted, with many asking to be invited to the wedding, and others praising the woman's manifestation skills. "Teach us your ways Queen," wrote one.

Meanwhile, Joe has released a new song from his upcoming album Music For People Who Believe In Love. Called "What This Could Be," it was co-written by Joe, "1234" singer Feist and Dan Nigro, the producer best known as the musical collaborator of Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan.

Joe recently announced that he's pushed the release date of his album because, he explained, "I'm flooded with inspo and want to add some final touches."

