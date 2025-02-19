Jessica Simpson's new EP, 'Nashville Canyon, Part 1,' due in March

Jessica Simpson is releasing a new song on Friday, and it turns out she has an EP to go with it.

People reports that Jessica will release Nashville Canyon, Part 1, on March 21. According to the publication, it's a collection of five "soul and rockabilly-infused tunes" that were inspired by artists like Joni Mitchell, Amy Winehouse and White Stripes singer Jack White.

As previously reported, the song "Use My Heart Against Me" is out Feb. 21. Jessica tells People, "It was a sexy song to write. ... It's kind of craving someone that you want again and you don't care if your heart is used against you – if it's just for one night. Like, give it over, just for the experience again."

Jessica, who recently split with Eric Johnson, her husband of 10 years, adds, "I've grown up so much and I can handle so much. I am strong. Maybe I'm just meant to love a lot of people in my life."

The singer and businesswoman notes that another song on the EP, "Breadcrumbs," is her "personal anthem," as it features the lyrics "Remember who you are/ Forget who they told you to be."

"I was told who I was as an artist, who I was as a singer, and what words I should be singing and exactly how," she explains. "Note for note. Riff for riff."

Nashville Canyon, Part 1 is Jessica's first non-holiday project since 2008.

