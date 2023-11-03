Jessica Simpson celebrates six years of sobriety

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

By Mary Pat Thompson

Jessica Simpson is celebrating six years of sobriety this month.

The singer took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to reshare a post she made on November 1, 2021, detailing her sobriety journey.

“6 years ago,” Jessica wrote on her Story.

The post Jessica linked to honored four years of her sobriety. Its lengthy caption celebrated the journey that began on November 1, 2017.

“I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity,” Jessica wrote. “To do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted.”

Jessica also wrote that drinking wasn't the only issue.

“I was,” she penned. “I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power.”

In addition to reposting the photo on her Story, Jessica shared a new photo with her daughter Maxi Drew to her feed.

“Choose to be kind today because you never know how much someone might need it,” Jessica wrote in the caption.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

