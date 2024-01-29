Jennifer Lopez releases new “Can’t Get Enough” music video featuring Latto

Jennifer Lopez's new music video is here.

Her newest single, "Can't Get Enough," now has a second music video, this time featuring Grammy-nominated rapper Latto. The debut single from Jennifer's upcoming ninth studio album, This is Me...Now, also features clips from her her corresponding Amazon Original film, This is Me Now: A Love Story.

The video, directed by Tanu Muiño, finds Jennifer dancing through the streets while wearing heels. She also sings outside of a swimming pool, showering as admirers watch nearby. Jennifer and Latto pay tribute to their hometowns in the video, singing and dancing as they fuse influences from The Bronx, New York and Atlanta, Georgia, in what the video's press release describes as a return to the epic J. Lo style video.

Jennifer released her first music video for “Can’t Get Enough” on January 12. In that video, she pokes fun at her past marriages as attendees at her weddings place bets on how long they think they’ll last.

"Can't Get Enough feat. Latto" is available to stream now. This is Me...Now releases on February 16.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.