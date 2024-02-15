Jennifer Lopez to hit the road on the This Is Me ... Now The Tour

Courtesy Live Nation

By Andrea Dresdale

Jennifer Lopez's new album This Is Me ... Now arrives on February 16, and now she's announced that she'll be supporting the album with a tour -- her first since 2019.

This Is Me Now ... The Tour will kick off June 26 in Orlando, Florida, and is set to wrap up August 31 in Houston, Texas. The tour includes stops in JLo's hometown of New York City, as well as Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Cleveland, Nashville, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New Orleans and more.

The JLo Fan Club presale starts February 20 at 9 a.m. local time. The Citi presale and a Verizon presale all start February 20 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on sale date is February 23 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

In addition to her new album, Jennifer's star-studded musical film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story will stream on Prime Video on February 16. A behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of the album and the film, called The Greatest Love Story Never Told, streams on Prime Video February 27.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!