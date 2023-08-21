JC Chasez started lowkey teasing that rumored *NSYNC reunion five days ago

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

On August 18, Entertainment Tonight reported that *NSYNC is planning to reunite to record a song for the soundtrack of the upcoming animated Trolls sequel Trolls Band Together. Even before that, it seems like *NSYNC's JC Chasez was laying the groundwork for the reunion.

As part of his partnership with Meow Mix — which saw him starring in a commercial for the cat food that had him singing and dancing with a cat boy band called the Tabby 5 — JC posted a Q&A on Instagram on August 16.

The video is called "Answering burning questions about the Tabby 5." Answering the question, "Did you get some inspiration from the Tabby 5?" JC says, "I think working with the Tabby 5 has left me thinking about other boy band ventures. Y'know, you never know what could happen."

As previously reported, the plot of Trolls Band Together involves Justin Timberlake's character, Branch, teaming up with his long-lost brother to reunite their boy band, BroZone. On August 9, Justin posted footage on his Instagram Story that showed him vibing in a recording studio with JC.

At this point, it doesn't seem like a coincidence, so stay tuned.

