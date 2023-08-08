Jason Mraz releasing 15th anniversary edition of 'We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.', sets homecoming show

In honor of its 15th anniversary, Jason Mraz is releasing a special version of his best-selling 2008 album, We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things. We Deluxe Edition.

The package, due out September 22, comes with a newly remastered version of the album and 14 bonus tracks. Those tracks include unreleased songs and previously unheard demos, including the first demo of the album's biggest hit, "I'm Yours." That song has since racked up over three billion streams and has been RIAA-certified 13 times Platinum.

Plus, the physical versions of the package come with a booklet of photos, track-by-track commentary from Jason and extensive liner notes. It's available as a three-LP or two-CD set and will also be available digitally; you can preorder it now.

A limited-edition three-LP set pressed on crystal-clear vinyl can be preordered from Jason's webstore.

You can get a sneak peek of the deluxe edition via a never-before-heard demo of "Lucky," Jason's Grammy-winning duet with Colbie Caillat, which is out now. The original video of the song has also been remastered in HD.

Jason's current album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, is something of a spiritual sequel to We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things: It reunited him with that album's producer, Martin Terefe [tuh REE fee], the group Raining Jane, and that album's horn section and strings arranger.

Jason's just finishing up a tour in support of the Mystical Magical album, and he's announced a free homecoming concert in San Diego, California. The August 23 show takes place at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park and will feature the San Diego Symphony. Visit TheShell.org for ticket details.

