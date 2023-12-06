Jason Mraz offers congratulations to 'DWTS' winner, distributes gift baskets to fellow finalists

Ultimately, Jason Mraz missed the Mirror Ball — say that five times fast — on ABC's Dancing with the Stars finale December 5, but he didn't seem to mind. In fact, Jason, who came in second, gave massive gift baskets to all his fellow finalists and congratulated the winner on his Instagram Story.

Jason posted a photo on Instagram of him with the winner, The Marvels star Xochitl [SOE-cheel] Gonzalez, the Mirror Ball and the caption, "Congratulations! You did it!"

He also showed off the massive packages of gifts he'd assembled for Xochitl and fellow finalists Alyson Hannigan, Charity Lawson and Ariana Madix. The packages, which were in big bags that were so heavy that Jason could barely lift them, included socks, hemp CDB beverages, a massage ball, a humidifier, chocolate, shoes, a robe, towels and games.

"Thank you so much, I'm gonna miss you, I love ya," he said.

"Getting to meet you has been a major highlight of this experience!" wrote Ariana in the comments. "thank you so much for being the best."

Fans also took to the comments to complain that Jason was "robbed" of the trophy, but at least, he's got a day job to go back to. In July, he'll kick off another leg of his Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride tour.

