James Taylor’s 1979 album, 'Flag', getting limited-edition pink vinyl release

Sony Music Entertainment

By Jill Lances

One of James Taylor's classic albums is getting a new vinyl reissue. The singer's 1979 studio album, Flag, will be getting a limited-edition reissue by Music on Vinyl.

Only 1,000 copies of the new pink-colored vinyl will be available on September 1 courtesy of Music on Vinyl. It will be released on 180-gram audiophile vinyl, with a gatefold sleeve with linen laminate finish.

Released in May 1979, Flag was Taylor's ninth studio album and featured such songs as "Millworker," "Brother Trucker" and a cover of "Up On The Roof," which was his final top-40 hit as a solo artist.

The limited-edition vinyl Flag is available for preorder now.

Music on Vinyl has already released several James Taylor albums on limited-edition vinyl. Previous releases include 1985's That's Why I'm Here, 1977's JT, 2002's October Road and 1993's James Taylor Live.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

