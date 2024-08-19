James Taylor to perform at the Democratic National Convention Monday

The DNC has tapped Sweet Baby James to provide the entertainment for the first night of its convention in Chicago.

Convention officials confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that James Taylor will perform Monday at the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Joining him on the bill will be country star Mickey Guyton and Americana star Jason Isbell.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor will be the final performer of the night. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who also campaigned for Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, last performed at the DNC in 2012. That year he sang "You've Got a Friend," "How Sweet It Is" and "Carolina In My Mind," that last song because the event took place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Other speakers scheduled for Monday night include Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former first lady Hillary Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Tony Goldwyn and Ana Navarro will take turns hosting the convention throughout the week. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.