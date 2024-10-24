James Taylor to appear with Gov. Tim Walz at rally in Wilmington, North Carolina

James Taylor is showing his support for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz's campaign for the White House.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set appear at Walz’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Thursday, where he’ll perform with his wife, Kim Taylor, and son Henry Taylor.

James recently shared a photo on Instagram of him, his wife and his son after they cast their vote early, with the caption talking about how there are people out there working to make it harder for folks to vote.

“This is a really important election - they all are, but this one especially so with so much at stake,” Taylor shared. “Can you feel it, America? Can you feel what it is we need to do? How important it is right now? I sure do.”

Taylor is one of many high-profile musicians stumping for Harris and Walz. R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe has already appeared at rallies in Pittsburgh and Athens, Georgia, while Bruce Springsteen is set to appear at rallies on Thursday in Atlanta and another on Oct. 28 in Philadelphia. Both will feature President Barack Obama. In addition, Beyoncé is set to appear alongside Harris at a rally in Houston on Friday.

