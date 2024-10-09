James Blunt is going back to North America for 'Back to Bedlam''s 20th anniversary

James Blunt is taking Back to Bedlam back to North America for a 20th anniversary tour.

Back to Bedlam, featuring James' signature song "You're Beautiful," has sold more than 12 million copies worldwide. As of 2022, it was still the bestselling debut album ever by British artist in the U.K. His North American tour will launch in June 2025 in Toronto and wrap up July 3 in Guadalajara, Mexico. For ticket info, visit JamesBlunt.com.

James says in a statement, in his usual deadpan manner, "I've been touring now for twenty years, and really, it's only Back To Bedlam that people want to hear… so I'll play all the songs from Back To Bedlam in full, from start to finish, and chuck in the better known songs from later albums to finish. It's going to be, well, it pains me to say it… beautiful."

Back to Bedlam is also being reissued in a special remastered edition on Oct. 11, 20 years to the day of its original release. The package includes unreleased demos of the songs on the album, plus unreleased songs from the same era.

James says, "I've released seven studio albums, but Back To Bedlam was the one people actually bought. So on its twentieth anniversary, the record label and I thought we should repackage it with some early demos, and milk it for all it's worth."

