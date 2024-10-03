James Bay's new album title 'Changes All The Time' could describe his life right now

By Andrea Dresdale

James Bay's fourth album, Changes All the Time, is out on Oct. 4, and it features Noah Kahan and The Lumineers on the song "Up All Night." Five years ago Noah opened for James, but this summer James found himself opening for Noah — and learning he has fans who discovered him through the "Stick Season" singer.

"It's like, 'Wait, what? This guy was opening for me a second ago,' but how fun," James tells ABC Audio. "What a cool turn of events to still be connected to and be involved in, and [to] have played a part in and sort of continue to, I guess. 'Cause if we're sharing fans, then, wow, what a cool thing that is as well."

Faced with situations like that, it's no wonder James titled the album Changes All The Time.

"I wanted to say something true and connecting," he says. "Everything changes all the time. You can stay present for that, but you can't necessarily get in the way of it."

On this album, James also got to co-write with The Killers' Brandon Flowers, a hero of his. James recalls Brandon said of the song they did together, "Listen to that. Isn't that good? ... it sounds like The Beatles or something."

"I'm like, 'Brandon Flowers, absolute hero, listening to a thing that I've come up with, that he's writing with me, saying it reminds him of The Beatles? That was a pinch-myself moment."

James is currently planning a U.S. tour for 2025, though he'd also like to do a solo acoustic thing at some point.

"I'll bring the band to America. No question. We'll make a lot of noise," he says. "But I would hope ... that I can get out there and just sort of share this music in that really intimate way, as well."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!