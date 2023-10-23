It’s Still Hurricane Season

The Dove Hurricane Guide is monitoring Hurricane Tammy, which passed over Antigua and Barbuda this weekend. The storm is currently moving to the northwest, but will make a turn to the northeast later today and poses to immediate threat to Florida. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather has a very warm week for us, with highs in the mid 80′s with no rain, and windy. Hurricane season officially ends November 30th.

Sunset Beach on Treasure Island remained closed this weekend as dune restoration continues and city officials are continuing to ask you to stay out of the area. Hundreds of trucks of sand are being brought in daily to rebuild the dunes decimated by Hurricane Idalia, but people are ignoring the stay out signs, walking on the dunes, and ruining the work. It’s especially important this week as plants are being added to the dunes to keep the sand in place.

The National Weather Service had previously confirmed two F-2 tornadoes last week, but now that number has risen to six total. The additional three that were F-0 were in Sarasota, Oldsmar, Trinity and Belleair. For additional information keep the Dove Hurricane Guide handy with more from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

Hillsborough County School buses will be the first in the state to have cameras to record drivers that aren’t following the rules for buses that are stopped with lights flashing and arms extended. Those cameras are being payed for the the people who violate the law with a $200 per violation fine. The cameras will be in operation as of January 8, 2024. For the first 30 days, you’ll get a warning but after Feb. 8, 2024, you could get that $200 fine..

