It’s The Heart Of The Matter

Tropical Storm Debby The surf pushed by winds from then Tropical Storm Debby break over the sea wall in Cedar Key, Fla., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Christopher O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara/AP)

We’re now into the heart of the hurricane season, and there are still a few days left to shop tax-free for supplies. There are a number of systems on the map this morning. The next name of the list is Francine, and to stay up to date on the movement keep the Dove Hurricane Guide handy on all your devices at wduv.com and on the app at @1055thedove. The shopping holiday ends Friday.

Five members of the ape family have died in Florida over the past month, and two of those were at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. 19-year-old Tinga and western lowland gorilla Jim passed away over the weekend. Busch Gardens has not listed a cause of death yet for either, but at the Jacksonville Zoo they suspect shigella, a highly contagious bacterial infection.

When it comes to the most educated cities in the country, St Petersburg was high on the Forbes list at number three, and the only Florida city in the top ten.. At the top are Arlington, Virginia at number two and Atlanta, Georgia at number one.

Labor Day weekend may be over, but you can still get a ride if necessary with AAA’s Tow-To-Go Program. You don’t have to be a member, and can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 for help through Tuesday.

