Is Taylor Swift attending the Met Gala? Depends on who you ask

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

There are conflicting reports as to whether or not Taylor Swift will grace the red carpet at this year's Met Gala, which takes place in New York City on May 6.

TMZ reported that Taylor and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, had been invited but said they weren't coming. However, Page Six is now reporting that it's "exclusively learned" that Taylor will be there, but it's not clear whether Travis will be.

Meanwhile, E! says it's confirmed that Taylor is skipping the event so she can, understandably, get ready to launch the European leg of the Eras Tour, which starts May 9 in Paris. E! says it's "likely" that Travis will also be a no-show.

And Entertainment Tonight agrees with E!, reporting that Taylor won't walk the red carpet because of the tour.

Taylor's first Met Gala was in 2008; she's attended six times, with her most recent appearance being in 2016, when she wore Louis Vuitton.

