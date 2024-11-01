Indy mayor declares Taylor Swift Weekend in honor of The Eras Tour

Voted most likely to run away with you AND to have her own, dedicated weekend.

The first weekend of November 2024 is officially Taylor Swift Weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana. The city's mayor, Joe Hogsett, made the announcement in a proclamation he shared to his social media on Wednesday.

"In honor of the upcoming three nights of Taylor Swift's #ErasTour at @LucasOilStadium and the expected nine-figure economic impact it will bring to our city, I'm pleased to proclaim the first weekend of November, 2024 as 'Taylor Swift Weekend' in the City of Indianapolis," Hogsett wrote on the social platform X, along with an image of the proclamation.

The proclamation includes a plethora of Taylor Easter eggs, including her signature random uppercase letters as to encode a secret message, and also acknowledges that Indy is the final U.S. city The Eras Tour will visit.

"Check out the picture above to read the official proclamation - including a hidden message for all the Swifties visiting our city this weekend. #IndyTSTheErasTour," Hogsett wrote.

The secret message encoded in the mayor's proclamation was, "Welcome to Indianapolis," for all who were curious.

"WHEREAS, Indianapolis will host the final shows of the United States leg of Taylor Swift's the Eras Tour, the highest grossing tour of all time and a cultural phenomenon that has made its mark on history for evermore," the proclamation reads. "Indianapolis, or Swift City, is enchanted to welcome Taylor Swift and hundreds of thousands of Swifties to Indianapolis for the fInal US showS of the Eras Tour."

