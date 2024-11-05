ICYMI: Watch Stevie Nicks perform 'The Lighthouse' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Stevie Nicks, who recently admitted that she didn't vote until she was 70, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday to perform her women's rights anthem "The Lighthouse."

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer gave a dramatic performance of the song, singing against a backdrop of flashing lightning in the night sky: "Don't let them take your power/ Don't leave it alone in the final hours/ Don't close your eyes and hope for the best/ The dark is out there, the light is going fast."

Nicks, 76, also recently performed the song on Saturday Night Live.

When Nicks first released the song, she said in a statement that she started writing it soon after Roe v. Wade was overturned and has been working on it since September 2022.

Stevie's only scheduled concert date is a March co-headlining stadium show with Billy Joel. She recently told Rolling Stone that she's glad her most recent tour is over, because now she'll have time to work on an album, draw, write poetry — and maybe even develop her own perfume.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.