ICYMI: Taylor Swift trumps The King of Rock & Roll

Beth Garrabrant

By Andrea Dresdale

Taylor Swift rang in 2024 by kissing boyfriend Travis Kelce at a party after his Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in a New Year's Eve day match-up. But she also saw out the year by setting one more record on the Billboard charts.

When her album 1989 (Taylor's Version) racked up a fifth non-consecutive week on top of the Billboard 200 album chart, it brought her career total weeks at #1 on that particular chart to 68.  That's counting all the weeks that 13 of her albums have spent on top since her career began.

And that means Taylor has surpassed none other than Elvis Presley for the record for the most weeks at #1 for a solo artist: The late King of Rock & Roll spent 67 weeks at #1 from 1956 to 2002.

Only The Beatles have more weeks at #1: They've spent 132 weeks on top.

Starting with Fearless in 2008, all of the albums that Taylor has released have reached #1, including the four re-recordings she's done since 2021.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!