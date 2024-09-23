ICYMI: Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes take the stage for Rock in Rio

Katy Perry and Shawn Mendes both took the stage to perform new music at Brazil's Rock in Rio over the weekend.

Katy, marking her third time at the festival, was able to debut songs from her just-released album, 143, on Friday. She also brought Cyndi Lauper onto the stage for a duet of Cyndi's 1984 hit "Time After Time."

"I want to sing one of my fave songs, it means so much to me, especially in Brazil," Katy told the crowd as she introduced Cyndi.

“I want to be exactly like you when I grow up, exactly like you,” Katy told Cyndi. “You are so incredible, so connective, so full of life, so full of energy.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday Shawn performed his first full headlining set since his tour cancellation in 2022. He sang new material from his upcoming album, Shawn – including the new track "Heart of Gold" – as well as old hits.

Shawn also set a festival record, with his show selling out the fastest of any night:100,000 tickets in just 37 minutes.

