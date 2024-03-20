Iconic hits by the Doobie Brothers, Donna Summer inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame

Warner Bros. Records

By Andrea Dresdale

After a two-year break, the Grammy Hall of Fame has returned, with 10 recordings being inducted on March 20. The inductees -- four albums and six singles -- will be honored at the Grammy Museum's inaugural Grammy Hall of Fame Gala, scheduled for May 21 in LA.

Among this year's inductees are The Doobie Brothers' #1 hit "What a Fool Believes" and Donna Summer's groundbreaking single "I Feel Love." While the Doobie Brothers hit -- co-written by Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins -- won Grammys for both Record and Song of the Year, "I Feel Love" was never so honored, even though it's considered one of the most influential records of all time. In 2011, it was added to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry.

The other 10 inductees include Guns 'N Roses' album Appetite for Destruction, Lauryn Hill's Grammy-winning The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and rap group De La Soul's 3 Feet High and Rising.

Inductees into the Grammy Hall of Fame must "exhibit qualitative or historical significance" and must be at least 25 years old. Since the Hall of Fame was established in 1973, more than 1,100 recordings have been inducted.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!