Iconic hits by the Doobie Brothers, Donna Summer inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame

After a two-year break, the Grammy Hall of Fame has returned, with 10 recordings being inducted on March 20. The inductees -- four albums and six singles -- will be honored at the Grammy Museum's inaugural Grammy Hall of Fame Gala, scheduled for May 21 in LA.

Among this year's inductees are The Doobie Brothers' #1 hit "What a Fool Believes" and Donna Summer's groundbreaking single "I Feel Love." While the Doobie Brothers hit -- co-written by Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins -- won Grammys for both Record and Song of the Year, "I Feel Love" was never so honored, even though it's considered one of the most influential records of all time. In 2011, it was added to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry.

The other 10 inductees include Guns 'N Roses' album Appetite for Destruction, Lauryn Hill's Grammy-winning The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and rap group De La Soul's 3 Feet High and Rising.

Inductees into the Grammy Hall of Fame must "exhibit qualitative or historical significance" and must be at least 25 years old. Since the Hall of Fame was established in 1973, more than 1,100 recordings have been inducted.

