I Wanna Gamble with Somebody: Whitney Houston slot machines coming to a casino near you

By Andrea Dresdale

Whitney Houston fans will want to be saving all their coins for this: a new Whitney-themed slot machine is hitting casino floors nationwide.

Whitney Houston Slots, created with the cooperation of Whitney's estate, features the late superstar's hits, including "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," "So Emotional" and "How Will I Know."

Whitney concert footage and photos are also incorporated into the game's design, as well as music-related imagery like Platinum records. The top progressive jackpot is $500,000.

The game is now available at casinos in California, Michigan and New Jersey, and will be coming to Connecticut, Las Vegas, Louisiana, Wisconsin and Mississippi soon. But play responsibly — you don't want to leave the casino singing "I Have Nothing."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

