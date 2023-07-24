I Got Scoop Babe: Cher to launch her own gelato

Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic

By Jill Lances

Cher is ready to launch her next venture, and it sure sounds like a sweet one. The singer revealed on social media that she's getting into the ice cream business with her very own gelato.

She shared the news alongside a video of an orange and pink “Cherlato” truck with images of Cher eating ice cream on it.

“Yep, This Is Real…I’m Launching My Gelato Line. Watch Out LA!!" she wrote, adding, “All Started 5 Years Ago And Now It’s Finally HAPPENING.”

The official Instagram account for Cherlato reveals a bit of the story behind the sweet treat, which is being curated by Cher but created by Giapo ice cream.

"A few years ago, Cher met Giapo and together, the pair brainstormed, taste-tested, experimented and eventually conceived Cherlato - the boldest and coldest gelato creations LA has ever had," reads a post on the account. "If you like gelato, you’re gonna love Cherlato."

Fans seem to be all for Cher’s gelato line, with some offering names for flavors. Inspired by her many hits, suggestions include Ginseng, Tramps, and Thieves; If I Could Turn Back Lime and Dark Chocolate Lady.

Another offered a very Cher tagline, commenting, “Do You Believe In Ice Cream After Lunch.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

