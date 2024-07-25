'I Am: Celine Dion' is Prime Video's biggest documentary ever

Even before her rumored performance at the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, Celine Dion is making news.

Deadline reports that I Am: Celine Dion, the documentary that details Celine's career and her life with stiff- person syndrome, has become Prime Video's most popular documentary ever. What's more, since its release on June 25, Celine's music streams are up 33% worldwide.

The documentary includes some sequences that are hard to watch, such as one where Celine has a seizure as a result of her rare neurological disorder.

In a statement to Deadline, the doc's director, Irene Taylor, says, "This film was born out of extraordinary trust. Celine let me in at a time when most would push away. The world's response is a testament to authenticity and non-fiction storytelling, and Amazon's deep commitment to make Celine's voice heard once again."

Prime Video didn't release any actual numbers on the documentary, such as the total number of minutes viewed.

Meanwhile, Celine is expected to give her first public performance since she announced her diagnosis in 2022, singing the Édith Piaf standard "La Vie en Rose" with Lady Gaga. At least, that's what a French journalist reported on Wednesday.

Plus, TMZ is reporting that Celine is now in negotiations to do her residency at Resorts World Las Vegas, which was initially supposed to start in November 2021, but was canceled due to her medical issues.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.