With less than one month to go before the official start of the hurricane season, it’s Hurricane Preparedness Week and a good time to double check supplies, restock and check the Dove Hurricane Guide for the latest from our Weather Partners at 10 Tampa Bay Weather. Predictions are for an active season.

Strategic Property Partners LLC is about to add to the Water Street District with three new buildings that will be a mix of retail, housing and hotels. The project will be right across the street from Amalie Arena and work has already begun with an anticipated completion date of spring 2025.

Start setting aside some cash for the next Sales Tax Holiday for Floridians. Freedom Sales Tax Holiday will return on July 1st and end on July 31st. This one is meant to let us enjoy the great outdoors and have fun this summer with tax savings on items like outdoor supplies, camping supplies, and event on movie tickets, concerts and game tickets and entry to state parks and museums.

If you’re heading out for kayaking, tubing, paddleboarding or boating along the Weeki Wachee River, there are new rules to follow to protect the environment. There is now a “Springs Protection Zone” that covers a 5.6 mile stretch from the state park to Rogers park that prohibits mooring, beaching and grounding of boats or kayaks in the river. There’s a fine of $140.00.

