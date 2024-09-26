Hurricane Helene

I don’t think we need to tell you not to take chances today. The heaviest weather will be moving in soon, and that means we all need to stay put, don’t endanger ourself or other. First responders will be out when the storm passes, and can’t put themselves in danger during a hurricane, and will not.

FILE: Utility workers

There are thousands of utility crews waiting to head out when it’s safe, and if you need to reach out to let someone know about a power outage, the Dove Hurricane guide has all the links to contact them. What’s importing now is to wrap up any loose ends, and check things out in the storm kit. What’s already taken a hit?

2024 Hurricane Season Storm Names Courtesy of NOAA

By the way, it’s not an issue, but we do have Isaac out there to check off the list! Remember to reach out with those open mics on the Dove app at @1055thedove to tell us how you’re doing, and pics on our Facebook page as well so we can see your smiling face. Take care, and don’t take chances.

Dove Daily Update









