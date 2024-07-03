How to stage a comeback: The Fray books show in home state of Colorado

A new era of The Fray is upon us.

The "How to Save a Life" band has announced a headline show at the Fox Theatre in Boulder, Colorado — the event is dubbed "The Fray Is Back At the The Fox." According to the announcement, this show "marks the start of a new chapter" for the Grammy-nominated band, with "more news coming soon."

"We are going back to where we started," reads an Instagram post announcing the gig. The band formed in Denver, Colorado, in 2002.

The band's lineup now includes Joe King on vocals and guitar, Dave Welsh on guitar and Ben Wysocki on drums. Co-founder Isaac Slade announced in 2022 that he was leaving the band.

Tickets for the show go on sale July 5 via thefray.com.

The Fray's last release was a 2016 best-of. Their most recent album of original music was 2014's Helios.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.