How much is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship worth?

Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images

By Mary Pat Thompson

Exactly how much is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance worth? If you asked them, they'd likely say it's priceless.

But to the Kansas City Chiefs and National Football League, Taylor has generated an equivalent brand value of $331.5 million, Apex Marketing Group reported to Front Office Sports.

That hefty sum, which was calculated on January 22, comes from the equivalent dollar value of all print, digital, radio, TV, highlights and social media impressions of Taylor going back to her first game attendance on September 24.

Additionally, she helped boost viewership, giving the NFL its best regular-season female viewership since it began tracking numbers in 2000.

She's also helped bring about a rise in sales of women's fan apparel. Sales of Travis' jersey increased about 400% after Taylor attended her first game. And when Taylor wore a custom jacket made by Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, the designer gained more than 500,000 followers.

One thing is for sure, Taylor’s fans are invested in her romance with Travis, and they’re showing it by tuning in and paying up.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!