How "Cruel": Taylor Swift wilts Miley's "Flowers" atop 'Billboard' chart

Paula Lobo/Walt Disney Television

By Andrea Dresdale

It's the middle of January, but Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" just won't cool off.

The song has just topped yet another Billboard tally: The Adult Contemporary chart. In doing so, it stops Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," which had just set the all-time record for most weeks at #1 on top of that chart: 37.

"Cruel Summer" is Taylor's ninth #1 on this chart. Of all acts over the 2000s, '10s and '20s, she's now topped the chart the most. Adele, Michael Bublé and Josh Groban are each tied for second with six number ones each.

Meanwhile, the song has also just racked up 20 weeks at #1 over on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart. Only two other songs have spent more time on top: "Smooth" by Santana and Rob Thomas, and "Wherever You Will Go" by The Calling.

Before those two charts, "Cruel Summer" — from Taylor's 2019 album, Lover — was also #1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard's Pop Airplay charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

