How to book a tour: The Fray announces trek celebrating 20th anniversary of debut album

The Fray will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album How to Save a Life with a dedicated tour this summer.

How to Save a Life: The 20th Anniversary Tour will launch July 25 in Dallas and will travel throughout North American until the end of August. In November, the tour will move overseas. An artist presale starts at 10 a.m. local time Feb. 19, with the general on-sale coming Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. local time via thefray.com

How to Save a Life, released in 2005, includes the hits "Over My Head (Cable Car)" and the title track, which became a smash after it was featured on Grey's Anatomy. The song has been RIAA certified five times Platinum.

In a statement, Joe King, who took over as lead vocalist following the departure of original vocalist Isaac Slade, said, "We wrote songs in our parents' basements and our grandpa's barn, dreaming of playing our music with the world one day. We never imagined that the songs from How to Save a Life would still hold new meaning 20 years later."

He adds, "It's an incredible honor to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary on tour this summer. We can't wait to perform these songs and share their stories with you. Come sing with us—we'll see you soon!"

These tour dates are in addition to the ones that have already been announced for The Fray Is Back tour, which comes in support of the band's 2024 EP of the same name. Those dates start April 17.

