Hootie & The Blowfish releasing cover of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth”

UMG

By Jill Lances

Hootie & The Blowfish are set to release a cover of the Buffalo Springfield classic "For What It's Worth" on Friday, May 17.

The cover is actually from Hootie's vault, where it's been since they recorded it back in 2017 during sessions for their 2019 album, Imperfect Circle, which was their first record together in 14 years.

“For us, adding our voice to ‘For What It's Worth’ is about more than just a great song,” frontman Darius Rucker shares. “It's about standing up for what you believe in, speaking out against injustice and trying to find a sense of unity." He adds, "In today’s world, where there is so much division, this song carries a message that is as relevant as ever.”

The original "For What It's Worth" was written by Stephen Stills and released in 1966. The song peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100

Hootie's cover will be released ahead of the launch of their Summer Camp with Trucks tour, which kicks off May 30 in Dallas. The tour features special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. A complete list of dates can be found at Hootie.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

