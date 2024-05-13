Hootie & The Blowfish releasing cover of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth”

Hootie & The Blowfish are set to release a cover of the Buffalo Springfield classic "For What It's Worth" on Friday, May 17.
The cover is actually from Hootie's vault, where it's been since they recorded it back in 2017 during sessions for their 2019 album, Imperfect Circle, which was their first record together in 14 years.
The original "For What It's Worth" was written by Stephen Stills and released in 1966. The song peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100
Hootie's cover will be released ahead of the launch of their Summer Camp with Trucks tour, which kicks off May 30 in Dallas. The tour features special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. A complete list of dates can be found at Hootie.com.
