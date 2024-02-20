Honor For Jimmy Buffett

‘Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway’ proposed in honor of late musician A proposal was filed Friday that would designate State Road A1A to become “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway” to honor the late Jimmy Buffett. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

It was no surprise to anyone when the Florida House unanimously approved a proposal that will name Florida A1A from the Florida Keys to Nassau County, as the “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway.” Buffett died last September from skin cancer. “A1A” was the title of a Buffet album that runs 340 miles.

Tribute to Jimmy: Jane Slagsvol, right, the wife of Jimmy Buffett, posted an emotional tribute on the singer's website. (Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Watch for detours and delays in downtown St Petersburg. Construction is underway for the annual Grand Prix. The event takes over the streets March 8-11th.

What was going on at Countryside Mall this past weekend? Workers at Whole Foods accidentally mixed two cleaning chemicals together that sent hazmet to the scene. They store was evacuated and some workers did go to the hospital as a precaution.

Police car rooftop strobe lights Douglas Sacha/Getty Images, STOCK (Douglas Sacha/Getty Images)

Residents in area of St Pete that are still recovering from storm flooding earlier this year had their chance to speak up at last night’s meeting at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. City administrators made no promises but listened to concerns and promised more of what they call listening sessions. More will be scheduled.

Beer Can Island is officially closed for business. The island, also known as Pine Island is listed for $14.2 million, for nine acres, and another 60 under water. The owners had originally bought the property for $64,000 but say continuing legal issues with property codes made it too difficult to continue. Go to PineKeyTampaBay.com for more information.

Dove Daily Update









©2024 Cox Media Group