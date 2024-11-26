Holiday Travel

This afternoon and tomorrow afternoon are expected to be the worst times to hit the road for Thanksgiving. AAA estimates over 80 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. The worst times to be heading home are Sunday between noon and 6:00 P.M, and Monday, December 2nd between 9:00 A.M. and 6:00 P.M. The weather in Florida will be cool, but you may run into weather-related delays to our north and out west, and additional delays caused by a shortage of air traffic controllers.

It’s almost the official end of the hurricane season and forecasters say they do not expect any storms to pop up. This year we saw 18 named storms with 11 were hurricanes and five major hurricanes.

Action 9: Flood-damaged cars hitting the market As Central Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Milton, the impact of this hurricane season could hurt anyone in the market for a new or used car. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

Here we go again. Pinellas County Commissioners say they want the Rays intentions in writing by this Sunday, Dec 1st. There’s a lot of finger pointing on both sides, so for the full story from 10 Tampa Bay news, check here. The Rays will call Steinbrenner Field in Tampa home for the 2025 season.

Dove Daily Update





