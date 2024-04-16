Hits by ABBA, Bobby McFerrin, The Cars inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

"Don't Worry, Be Happy" by Bobby McFerrin and ABBA's classic "Dancing Queen" are among the 25 new recordings chosen by the Library of Congress to join the National Recording Registry.

Albums and songs are chosen for preservation based on "cultural, historical or aesthetic importance." Others making the cut this year include The Cars' self-titled debut album, featuring hits like "Just What I Needed," "My Best Friend's Girl" and "Good Times Roll," and Blondie's Parallel Lines, which featured their hit "Heart of Glass."

Other recordings on the list include Bill Withers' "Ain’t No Sunshine” and "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by Gene Autry.

The public can nominate recordings to be considered; this year, the Library of Congress received a record 2,899 nominations. With the new additions, the National Recording Registry titles, now at 650, are part of a recorded sound collection of close to 4 million items.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

