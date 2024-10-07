Hillsborough County Hurricane Milton Emergency Information

Hillsborough County, Fla. (Oct. 7, 2024) - Hillsborough County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Evacuation Zones A and B, and for all mobile homes and manufactured housing throughout the County starting at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7. The County will open nine shelters for those residents in the mandatory evacuation zones, as well as those whose homes are vulnerable to storm surge, flooding, and those that may be more susceptible to wind damage. Residents in Evacuation Zone A, Zone B, and all mobile and manufactured homes should be in a safe location no later than 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Below is the list of shelters that will open to residents:

General population, pet friendly shelters:

Burnett Middle School (pet friendly), 1010 N. Kingsway Rd., Seffner, FL 33584

Durant High School (pet friendly), 4748 Cougar Path, Plant City, FL 33567

Middleton High School (pet friendly), 4801 N. 22nd St., Tampa, FL 33610

Shields Middle School (pet friendly), 15732 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin, FL 33573

Sickles High School (pet friendly), 7950 Gunn Hwy., Tampa, FL 33626

General population, no pet shelter:

Pizzo Elementary School, 11701 USF Bull Run Dr., Tampa, FL 33617

Special needs, pet friendly shelters:

Erwin Technical College (special needs only, pet friendly), 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL 33610

Sumner High School (special needs only, pet friendly), 10650 County Rd. 672, Riverview, FL 33579

Strawberry Crest High School (special needs only, pet friendly), 4691 Gallagher Rd., Dover, FL 33527

The special-needs shelters are only for residents with medical issues that require electricity assistance or who have cognitive issues that would not be supported in a general population shelter.

Residents bringing pets to one of the pet-friendly shelters need to bring a sturdy carrier for each pet that allows room for the pet to stand up and move around, as well as a collar with a leash and supplies for each pet to last seven days. More information on how residents can prepare their pets can be found here.

Residents can confirm evacuation zones and register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system, at HCFL.gov/StaySafe or by calling (833) HC-STORM or or (833) 427-8676.

Find your evacuation zone here.

Closures

All Hillsborough County parks, preserves, recreation centers, and boat ramps will close Monday, Oct. 7, to allow staff to focus on the emergency response to Hurricane Milton.

All parks programming, including after-school programs, also will be closed Monday.

Sandbags

Hillsborough County has added a fourth sandbag location. The sites will be open Monday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting:

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin, FL 33570

Edward Medard Conservation Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City, FL 33567

Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa, FL 33626

Larry Sanders Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa, FL 33619

Hillsborough County residents are eligible for a maximum of 10 sandbags per vehicle. Residents must show ID verifying they live in the county; a driver’s license or utility bill will serve as proper identification.

HART Evacuation Routes

Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) will run evacuation bus routes for those who need transportation to a shelter. More information on HART routes can be found here.

How to Prepare

Residents are urged to prepare their homes and evacuation kits now. Our partners at Tampa Electric advise residents that, due to the risk of flooding, main breakers should be turned off prior to evacuating.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Make sure to have a plan. Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to HCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information and help line, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

