Here's how you can hang out with Cher in Malibu

An Le

By Andrea Dresdale

Wanna spend the evening at a dinner party at Cher's house in Malibu? "Believe" it or not, it's a possibility.

Cher has teamed up with CharityBuzz for a charity auction, and the winners will get to attend the intimate event at her Malibu home, where you'll enjoy in a sunset cocktail hour, photo opportunity and fine dining.

The event will take place April 27, and all the money from the auction will go to Cher's charity Free the Wild, which works to ease the suffering of, and eventually free, wild animals in captivity.

The auction at CharityBuzz.com runs through February 13, but the bid is already up to $23,000. Expected to sell for $30,000, the prize could end up selling for more.

