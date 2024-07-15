Here we go again: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes spotted together in Miami

During the pandemic, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who were dating at the time, spent a lot of time quarantining together in Miami. And on Sunday the two were seen together again in the Magic City.

Page Six reports the duo were seen sitting together at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, watching the Copa América final match. Fan-shot video captured them smiling and talking, but they didn't display any PDA.

If the two are giving their relationship another shot, it'll be the second time they've tried. They initially broke up in 2021 after dating for three years. Then in April 2023 they were seen kissing at Coachella and attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour together. But by June 2023 they'd split up again.

Prior to their reunion, Camila had dated Austin Kevitch. Since their initial split, Shawn has been linked to any number of women, including Sabrina Carpenter, though none of those relationships were confirmed.

Earlier in July, Camila posted a video of herself lip-synching to her song "B.O.A.T." and captioned it "Reminding myself why I shouldn't go back: (id still hit)." She titled the video "the sad truth."

In "B.O.A.T.," which stands for "Best of All Time," Camila sings about a past relationship, her desire for him to admit that he messed up and why they shouldn't get back together. Some fans believe it's about Shawn.

Some of the lyrics are, the lyrics are, "You'd probably have me for a lifetime if you didn't need some help," "You never think it's the right time until I'm good with someone else" and "I wish you'd say 'You were right, that I want you when you're not mine.'"

