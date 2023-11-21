In her Barbie era: Taylor Swift performs on tiptoe after losing heel during Eras Tour show

Nothing like a good wardrobe malfunction to liven up a massive stadium show, right?

Early on at her November 20 Eras Tour show in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, the heel of Taylor Swift's sparkly Christian Louboutin boot broke off onstage. Fan videos show her struggling with the boot, before removing something and tossing it aside. She went on to perform the rest of that part of the show with only one heel, standing on tiptoe with her other foot.

Photos of her performing "The Man" show that the bottom of the boot seemed to be completely gone.

Fans were quick to joke that Taylor "IS the real-life Barbie," noting that her heel-less foot was perfectly arched, even without heels on, just like Margot Robbie's Barbie in the hit film.

One fan even posted a photo claiming that they'd snagged the broken heel, but it hasn't been verified if that, indeed, is Taylor's heel displayed in the pic.

Taylor's Monday night show was rescheduled from the weekend, when she'd postponed the second of her Rio De Janeiro, shows due to the extreme heat. A fan had passed out at her November 17 show and later died, leaving the singer "devastated." In fact, a source tells Page Six that Taylor isn't even sure she wants to come home from South America for Thanksgiving, because she's so upset about what happened.

Meanwhile, back home, Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Chiefs lost to his brother Jason's team, The Eagles, in a rematch of the Super Bowl Monday night. Rubbing it in, The Eagles posted a photo of a friendship bracelet that says "Eagles Win," and the caption, "In our winning era."

