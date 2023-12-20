Help For Storm Damage

Just days away from Christmas and victims on last weekend’s severe weather are cleaning up, and searching for help. In Pinellas County, residents should report damage online by this Friday here. The Salvation Army is also has cleanup kits available that you can ask for by calling them at 727-446-4177. The dune restoration projects in Pinellas County were torn apart by the high tides and winds, and county officials are asking you to stay off the beach as they assess the situation.

Holiday air travelers surge in week before Christmas

With AAA predicting record-setting numbers for holiday travel, Tampa International Airport is also gearing up to handle some 80,000 passengers passing through daily. The heaviest days may be the Saturdays before and after Christmas. If you want a guaranteed parking space at TPA, book ahead. With gas prices at a record low, the highways will handle plenty of traffic.

The future of the historic Gas Plant District was on display in St Petersburg this week at the meeting with developers and the public. There were plenty of comments on making affordable housing a part of the plan. If you weren’t able to be at last night’s meeting, more CBAC meetings are planned for Tuesdays. Those dates are Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30. You’re also welcome to put your thoughts in writing online through Dec 31st here.

Detour sign

What was that noise around the Westshore District this morning? Construction crews imploded the old Doubletree Hotel to make was for the Westshore Exchange Project around 1 am. Cypress St may still be blocked this morning for crews cleaning up, so watch for local detours.

Dove Daily Update

©2023 Cox Media Group