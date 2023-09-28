Heinz commemorating possible Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce romance with limited-edition condiment

While Taylor Swift fans may be happy about their girl's potential new romance with Travis Kelce, businesses are too, because it gives them the opportunity to cash in on the alleged pairing.

To that end, Heinz has introduced a new limited-edition condiment called "Heinz Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch." This odd duo was inspired by a tweet from an excited fan who shared a photo of Taylor at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium over the weekend, where she watched Travis and the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears.

In the pic, Taylor is seen sitting next to a table in the VIP Suite. On the table, there's a plate containing a piece of fried chicken, with dollops of two different sauces placed next to it.

The account, @tswifterastour, captioned the pic, "Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!"

Since then, the expression "Seemingly Ranch" has blown up. The account holder posted, "Seen a few seemingly ranch products being released recently… they better be cutting me a cheque."

They then shared, "*SOME* companies have been really nice to me about the whole seemingly ranch blow up by sliding into my dms offering to send me items/ interviewing me and i can't wait for them to arrive cause it's just really funny to me this whole thing."

It's not clear if Heinz is one of those "really nice" companies, but US Weekly reports that there will only be 100 bottles of "Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch" made -- because Taylor's lucky number, 13, and Travis' jersey number, 87, equal 100. Visit the Heinz Instagram page for more details.

